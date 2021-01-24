In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently returned from their NYE vacay to Maldives, stepped out for a brunch on Sunday. Sidharth's parents were also seen arriving at the restaurant in BKC. The 'Shershaah' actors have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now.

While Kiara opted for a model off duty look with a beige crop top and straight fit pants, Sidharth opted for a pair of beige cargo pants and a white t-shirt. The rumoured lovebirds layered their outfits with blue denim jackets.