Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy

By FPJ Web Desk

While Kiara opted for a model off duty look with a beige crop top and straight fit pants, Sidharth opted for a pair of beige cargo pants and a white t-shirt.

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently returned from their NYE vacay to Maldives, stepped out for a brunch on Sunday. Sidharth's parents were also seen arriving at the restaurant in BKC. The 'Shershaah' actors have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now.

While Kiara opted for a model off duty look with a beige crop top and straight fit pants, Sidharth opted for a pair of beige cargo pants and a white t-shirt. The rumoured lovebirds layered their outfits with blue denim jackets.

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy

Meanwhile, actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived back in the bay from their Maldives gateway.

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who have been shooting for their upcoming film 'Bhoot Police,' were spotted in Bandra.

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy

Amid the 'Tandav' controversy, Saif arrived at a studio in Bandra to shoot for a project.

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy

Karisma Kapoor was clicked outside her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's new residence.

In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
Khushi Kapoor at uncle Sanjay's residence
Khushi Kapoor at uncle Sanjay's residence
In Pics: Kiara Advani steps out for Sunday brunch with Sidharth Malhotra; Saif Ali Khan resumes work amid 'Tandav' controversy
Photos by Viral Bhayani

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in