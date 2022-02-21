In Pics: Kiara Advani hugs rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Vishnuvaradhan directorial biographical war film 'Shershaah' bagged the 'Best Film' award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday.

The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news by writing, "Congratulations to Shershaah for winning the award for Best Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavours."

The film’s protagonists Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also bagged the 'Critics Best Actor' awards for their lead roles in the film.

In a video surfaced online, Kiara can be seen giving Sidharth a warm hug as they stand together to pose for the shutterbugs.

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, however, both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:10 AM IST