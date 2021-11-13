In Pics: Kiara Advani flaunts Rs 52,000 cotton t-shirt for a chic airport look

Actress Kiara Advani, who is receiving a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released 'Shershaah' was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday as she left for a shooting schedule of an upcoming project in Hyderabad.

For her airport look, Kiara opted for a comfy cotton t-shirt by Gucci paired with white shorts and sneakers. She accessorised her look with a tan brown leather bag and let her hair down for an effortless chic appearance.

The Gucci t-shirt in questions costs around 700 USD (Rs 52,000 approx.).

Kiara, 29, made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, a hotel manager, and cricketer M.S. Dhoni's wife, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career.

She then starred in major films like 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Good Newwz' and ‘Laxmii’.

The actress hopes to achieve flawlessness when it comes to her craft.

"I don't want to be defined by success or failure. I want to be that actor who is good in every film. That is what I am hoping to achieve," she told IANS.

Interestingly, Kiara had an interest in psychiatry besides acting. In a chat with IMDb she said, "If not an actor, I would have been a child psychiatrist."

On work front, she will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to be a different tale with new characters.

Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

On Friday, Karan Johar announced the film 'Govinda Naam Mera' starring Kiara, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 09:50 AM IST