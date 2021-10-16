In Pics: Katrina Kaif joins rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal for 'Sardar Udham' special screening

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived at the special screening of rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s latest film ‘Sardar Udham’.

While the duo did not pose for the paparazzi together, here are some of their pictures from Friday evening.

Vicky with Rajkumar Hirani and Shoojit Sircar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

It’s been over a year since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be in a relationship. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.

Back in August, rumours of their engagement went viral on social media, which were denied by Vicky's family members.

In June, Salman Khan’s stylist, Ashley Rebello’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif had sparked off her wedding rumours. Ashley had shared a picture of Katrina in bridal trousseau and captioned it, ‘may this be reality soon’.

Not to mention, Harshvardhan Kapoor had almost confirmed their relationship when he appeared on Zoom's 'By Invite Only'. When asked which Bollywood relationship rumour is true, he said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true," and added, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles.

'Sardar Udham' will also feature Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Slated for release during the Dussehra weekend, 'Sardar Udham' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:10 AM IST