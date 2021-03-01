In Pics: Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan looks unrecognisable as he sports long hair in a ponytail

For those unversed, Karisma married industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has a daughter Samaira, born in 2005 and Kiaan, who was born in 2010.

In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016.

While Kiaan hasn't ventured into showbiz, his sister Samaira featured in a short film "Daud", which is directed by Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday.

The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend.

On work front, Karisma returned to acting onscreen after nearly seven years with the web series "Mentalhood".

Directed by Karishma Kohli, "Mentalhood" showcases the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

The mother of two has been doing ads, fashion events and making special appearances in movies including the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Zero".

Speaking about her career gap, Karisma told IANS, "It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children."