In Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and other family members attend Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha prayer meet

Chautha prayer meet of Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor who died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, was held at the RK Bungalow in Chembur on Friday.

Chautha prayer meet of Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor who died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, was held at the RK Bungalow in Chembur on Friday. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the prayer meet was only attended by close family members.

Late actor's sister Rima Jain, sister-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, niece Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nephew Aadar Jain were among the few others who arrived for the prayer meet. Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, producer Ritesh Sidhwani were also spotted as they arrived for the Chautha.

Karisma Kapoor
Rima Jain
Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Riesth Sidhwani
Karisma with mom Babita
On Wednesday, the Kapoor family had said that no Chautha ceremony would be held in memory of her late brother-in-law Rajiv Kapoor, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

"Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons.May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," read the note.

Actor-filmmaker and late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away at a hospital near his Chembur residence after a heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor was the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. He is best known for starring in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

