In Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and other family members attend Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha prayer meet

On Wednesday, the Kapoor family had said that no Chautha ceremony would be held in memory of her late brother-in-law Rajiv Kapoor, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

"Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons.May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," read the note.

Actor-filmmaker and late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away at a hospital near his Chembur residence after a heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor was the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. He is best known for starring in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili.