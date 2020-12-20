Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash

By FPJ Web Desk

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned four-year-old on Sunday.

In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned four-year-old on Sunday.

As the little nawab turned four, his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrived at Saif's Bandra residence for the birthday celebrations. Aunts Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan were also captured by the paparazzi as they arrived at Fortune Heights.

Tim Tim's baby sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looked like a doll in a beautiful white dress. She was accompanied by her father Kunal Kemmu.

Check out the pictures here:

In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
In Pics: Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and others arrive at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in