In Pics: Kareena-Saif, Anushka-Virat celebrate New Year's Eve with their loved ones

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated New Year’s Eve with their near and dear ones.

While Kareena enjoyed her last supper with husband Saif, sister-in-law Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu. They were joined by veteran actor Kunal Kapoor (son of Shashi Kapoor) and his daughter Shaira Laura Kapoor.

Soha shared an adorable family portrait and captioned it as, “The last supper - of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.”

Meanwhile, Kunal shared another picture on his Instagram account which also featured Bebo’s son Taimur.

On the other hand, Anushka shared a picture with husband Virat alongside a two-tier cake with 2022 topper. She captioned it as, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!”

On work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Anushka Sharma’s return to the movies has been hugely speculated and anticipated by her fans and industry alike and we can now confirm that Anushka is set to sign about three premium projects.

It looks like two of them will be theatrical projects and she will also be seen in one hugely mounted OTT original film that is set to be the biggest movie ever shot for the digital platform in India.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:13 AM IST