In pics: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan spotted in Bandra

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium' was released on Thursday. The 'Good Newwz' actress who was in Himachal Pradesh, shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is back in town and was spotted with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan in Bandra. The Pataudis were clicked near their residence in Bandra.
Saif and Taimur can be seen wearing comfy cotton kurtas, while Kareena was clad in a grey tanktop and sweatpants. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked as radiant as ever with a bare face and a messy bun.
After the pictures made it to Instagram, fans took to the comment section to compliment the actress. A user wrote, "Kareena's beauty is on another level! No one can match with that, With or without make-up, wear gorgeous dresses or simple t-shirt and trouser she always looks gorgeous and beautiful"
"Aw Tim and Bebo looking so pretty," commented another fan.
On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is eassying the role of a cop in 'Angrezi Medium'. It's a heart-warming story of Rajasthan based father-daughter duo portrayed by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.
'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will make it to the theatres on March 20. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.
