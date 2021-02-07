In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Gauri Khan and others attend Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday bash

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017, named them after his parents Hiroo and Yash.

Earlier on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi 'roasting' him.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life."

Twinkle Khanna, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan were among the others who wished Yash and Roohi.

Malaika Arora commented: "Happy birthday darling Yash and Roohi. I want to borrow Roohi's shorts please."

"Happpy birthday my puddings... tightest hugs and smooches," wrote Maheep Kapoor.

Suzzanne Khan's comment read: "Awwww god bless them limitless with the best of life always."