Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:16 PM IST

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and others spotted by paps in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and others spotted by paps in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Sara Ali Khan were spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Monday.

Sara Ali Khan was seen at Maddock Films' office while Bebo was spotted at her manager's office in Khar. Shahid and his family arrived back in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

'Arya' star Sushmita Sen stepped out for the launch of a store in Khar.

Bobby Deol, Mrunal Thakur and Sunny Singh were also spotted in the city today.

Photos by Viral

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:16 PM IST
Free Press Journal