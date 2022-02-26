In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others papped in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday as they stepped out to go about their daily lives.

The actors were clicked as they commuted through the city for their personal and professional commitments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped as she stepped out along with the paparazzi-favourite Taimur Ali Khan. The diva rocked a flared denim pant and a quirky tank top with a strawberry illustration on it. She paired her casual outfit with oversized sunglasses and a handbag.

Taimur, who was accompanied by his nanny, seemed to be in a joyful mood as he stepped inside the car with his mom.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was photographed outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. She was dressed in a breezy salwar suit and posed happily for the paparazzi.

Kareena's best friend Malaika Arora was spotted outside her yoga centre Diva Yoga in Bandra. There is not a single day that the actress misses her workout and yoga routine.

Varun Dhawan looked cool in a white t-shirt and jeans as he was snapped outside filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Andheri. We wonder if there's a new project on cards for Varun!

Urfi Javed, who is known for her distinct sartorial choices, made heads turn once again as she walked out in a metallic pink dress in Juhu. She paired it with a bold lipstick and tied her hair in a bun.

Have a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:01 PM IST