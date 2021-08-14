In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off to the Maldives with baby boys Taimur and Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second son Jeh on February 21 this year.

Bebo, who is currently basking in the success of her first book “Pregnancy Bible” jetted off to the Maldives with Saif and the kids for a much-needed vacation postpartum.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and were blessed with their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Over the last couple of days, the Pataudi clan invited controversy once again after they christened their second child Jeh.

Reports started circulating that Kareena and Saif's second son was named Jehangir -- and that invited social media ire.

Reacting to the backlash, Kareena told India Today that there’s no place for negativity in their lives as a family.

She said, “I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here.”

On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan.

She is also set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

