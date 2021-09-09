In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others arrive at Akshay Kumar's residence to offer condolences after his mom's demise

A day after actor the demise of Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and producer Karan Johar arrived at the actor's residence to offer condolences.

Akshay Kumar's mother, who was hospitalised at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, passed away on Wednesday.

On his 54th birthday on Thursday, several friends from the fraternity paid a visit to bereaved Akshay.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Akshay on Thursday morning penned an emotional note for his mother and shared a throwback picture.

"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote.

On Wednesday, Kumar took to Twitter to express his grief.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote.

The 53-year-old star said his mother passed away peacefully.

"My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 06:54 PM IST