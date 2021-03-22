In Pics: Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth to second child

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed her second child last month, is back to work. The actress was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, as she stepped out for her first shoot.
Bebo is reportedly shooting for Discovery+ celebrity cooking show ‘Star Vs Food’. The cooking show will see celebrities set themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a master chef.
For the shoot, Kareena opted for a baby blue satin dress that had a front tie up. She paired the floral dress with dewy make up and a pair of silver peep-toe heels.
She was seen arriving at the sets with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and others from her glam team.
Bebo gave birth to her second child on February 21, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Sharing the news of the baby's arrival, Saif had issued an official statement that read: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."
Meanwhile, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year. She will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Grump.
The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.
