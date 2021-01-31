In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan once again stuns in a kaftan dress as she arrives for BFF Amrita Arora's birthday bash

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan, was spotted in Mumbai as she arrived for her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday bash. The 'Good Newzz' actress once again opted for a flowy yet elegant kaftan dress for the evening.

Bebo, whose love for kaftans is no secret, was seen wearing a printed kaftan style dress. She completed her ensemble with a tangerine sling bag, dark red lips, a pair of black sunglasses and golden hoops.

Check out the pictures here: