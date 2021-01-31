In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan once again stuns in a kaftan dress as she arrives for BFF Amrita Arora's birthday bash

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan, was spotted in Mumbai as she arrived for her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday bash. The 'Good Newzz' actress once again opted for a flowy yet elegant kaftan dress for the evening.
Bebo, whose love for kaftans is no secret, was seen wearing a printed kaftan style dress. She completed her ensemble with a tangerine sling bag, dark red lips, a pair of black sunglasses and golden hoops.
Malaika Arora was also spotted at her younger sister's birthday bash on Sunday. The diva paired an oversized shirt dress with cowgirl boots.
Earlier on Sunday, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared heartfelt birthday wishes for Amrita as she turned a year older.
Malla wrote "Always by ur side my little sis, watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, gup, eat, cook, travel together. Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial."
Amrita's BFF Kareena also took Instagram and shared an adorable birthday wish with a beautiful picture of the duo.
She captioned the picture, "You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always."
