In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and others keep their fashion foot forward at the airport

Mumbai airport was as star-studded as an award show's red carpet, this weekend. Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving town and keeping up the 'airport look' trend, they arrived at the airport keeping their fashion foot forward. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rahul Khanna and other b-town celebs were spotted at the airport, on Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted the airport as she jetted off for Chandigarh, to resume the shoot of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Bebo who dazzled in ethnic ensembles for cousin Armaan Jain's wedding was seen in a casual outfit. Kareena was clad in an olive green Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, navy blue jeans and a pair of tan leather boots.