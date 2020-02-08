In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and others keep their fashion foot forward at the airport

Mumbai airport was as star-studded as an award show's red carpet, this weekend. Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving town and keeping up the 'airport look' trend, they arrived at the airport keeping their fashion foot forward. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rahul Khanna and other b-town celebs were spotted at the airport, on Sunday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted the airport as she jetted off for Chandigarh, to resume the shoot of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Bebo who dazzled in ethnic ensembles for cousin Armaan Jain's wedding was seen in a casual outfit. Kareena was clad in an olive green Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, navy blue jeans and a pair of tan leather boots.
Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The actor is currently shooting for the movie all over India as the makers want to keep the movie as authentic with real locations as possible. The movie is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. Kareena Kapoor will be playing Aamir's love interest in the movie that is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rahul Khanna, Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were snapped at the airport before they flew to Jaisalmer. The celebrities are reportedly attending the star-studded Godrej bash at the golden city.
Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Dino Morea, Chunky and Bhavna Pandey were the others who were spotted at the airport.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)