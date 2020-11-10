Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and others spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just resumed the shoot of her popular radio show 'What Women Want' season 3, was spotted by the paparazzi in town on Tuesday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

She was seen clad in a traditional salwar suit as she arrived at a studio in Bandra. Adding a pop of colour to her all-white ensemble was a bright red dupatta and golden Kolhapuri sandals.

'Radhe' actress Disha Patani was also spotted in Bandra at a Maple store. Keeping her look casual, the diva opted for an olive green crop-bust hoodie, a pair of distressed denims and an Adidas bum bag.

Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were among the others wo were snapped by the paps on Tuesday.

Jackie Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Anil Kapoor at a clinic in Bandra
Varun Dhawan
Malaika Arora
Nupur Sanon
Pooja Hegde
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bandra
Sophie Chaudhary
Photos by Viral Bhayani

