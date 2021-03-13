In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to wear blue for a third time after welcoming newborn son

Recently, the diva known for her style statements took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. In the Instagram stories, she also revealed that she had changed her old hair colour to balayage hair now.

Alongside the sun kissed picture that sees the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actor in a bare makeup face, she wrote, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers," using heart emoticons.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old son, Taimur.

The much-in-love couple has been tight-lipped about the baby and has stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now. However, they are often visited by their friends and family, including Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's family.

Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan.