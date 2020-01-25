In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop gushing over Taimur's fan moment with Peppa Pig

The 'Good Newwz' actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan who's currently basking in the success of her latest release, decided to take her lil' munchkin Taimur for the Peppa Pig show in Mumbai.

While, Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his upcoming comedy, 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Kareena decided to take Taimur out for a show. Kareena and Taimur attended the Peppa Pig show on Saturday. In the funfilled pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, Kareena and Tim Tim can be seen having a blast at the show. The mother-son duo can be seen twinning in blue. Kareena wore a cotton shirt with jeans and red Converse shoes, while the Pataudi prince rocked a basic t-shirt.

The pictures were shared by producer Deepshikha Deshmukh on Instagram and the internet can't get over how adorable the two look. Tim can be seen shaking hands with the animated character and it looks like he's having a fan moment. Meanwhile, Kareena can be seen posing for the pictures.

Take a look here: