In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon among others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday (October 18) as they stepped out to fulfill their professional and personal commitments.

Actors Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aryana nd Mouni Roy were spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Ranveer was spotted in the wee hours on Monday, Kartik, who recently announced the trailer release date of his much-awaited film 'Dhamaka', was spotted later in the day.

Mouni also posed with her fans for a selfie at the airport.

Ranveer Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will next be seen in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan was spotted in Bandra. In the photos, she can be seen wearing white pants and black top.

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted at an inaugural ceremony of a story in Mumbai. She sported a stunning red outfit. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was at her usual bubbly best as she was spotted stepping out of her gym in Bandra. Take a look at their photos here:

Shilpa Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao were spotted in the city as they stepped out for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Hum Do Humare Do'.

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rajkummar Rao | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Take a look at the pictures of other Bollywood celebs here:

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhuvan Bam | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sambhavana Seth with her husband spotted in Mumbai | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ileana D'Cruz | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nikki Tamboli | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Preity Zinta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:11 PM IST