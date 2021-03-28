Bollywood

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed her second child last month, has kick-started her fitness journey postpartum.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On Sunday, Bebo was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Sunny Leone, who's currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt's upcoming next, was seen arriving at a saloon in the city.

Ayushmann Khurrana and tahira Kashyap also stepped out with their kids on Sunday.

John Abraham, Shrtu Haasan and Rashmika Mandanna were among the other stars spotted in town.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

