In Pics: Kareena Kapoor arrives at Inaaya's birthday bash with Jeh and Taimur; Neha Dhupia seen with daughter Mehr

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya has turned a year older on Wednesday. Her aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, cousins Taimur, Ibrahim and Jeh, actress Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr were among the others who attended Inaaya's birthday bash.

Kareena was captured by the paps as she arrived at Soha's residence with her sons Taimur and Jeh. She was seen wearing a floral co-ord set. Taimur and his half-brother Ibrahim were both seen in casual outfits.

Neha Dhupia, who's expecting her second child, arrived with her daughter Mehr. The mother-daughter duo were seen in adorable pink outfits.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Earlier today, Kareena penned a sweet note for the little one on her Instagram account.

"Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Kareena posted an adorable black and white picture of Inaaya.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:36 PM IST