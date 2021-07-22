In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebrities spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Rahul Preet Singh and Rhea Chakraborty were among the other celebs who were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
Kareena Kapoor was captured by the photographers at Mehmoob Studios, in Bandra. The actress is currently shooting for an upcoming project with director Punit Malhotra and sister Karisma Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Veteran star Anil Kapoor was seen outside a clinic in Bandra.
Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and others were also spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)