In Pics: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood attend Bunty Sachdeva's house party

Filmmaker Jaran Johar, actress Ananya Panday, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' co-stars Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor attended Bunty Sachdeva's house party on Saturday.

Keeping their fashion foot forward the b-town stars were seen clad in chic ensembles as they arrived for the bash.

'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was seen wearing a bright orange outfit. She opted for a pair of high-waisted, straight fit pants and a striped spaghetti strap top. Ananya completed her ensemble with a pair of nude heels and a tan baguette bag.

Malaika Arora, who arrived at the bash with her son Nirvaan, looked as gorgeous as ever in a pair of ripped jeans and a white ruffled blouse.

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavna wore a bottle-green dress with golden wedges, while Neelam Kothari was seen in a terra cotta coloured jumpsuit. She added a beige clutch and a chunky golden belt to cinch the waist

Check out the pictures here: