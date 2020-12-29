In Pics: Kangana visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple wearing Maharashtrian Paithani saree

Ever since Kangana took over managing her social media, she either won hearts or got slammed by people, including her fraternity members for sharing her strong opinions on nepotism, drug menace in Bollywood and more. Her latest war on Twitter was with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh over farmers' protest.

However, the 33-year-old headlined the most after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

This resulted crossing swords with the powers that be.

Not to mention, her property in Mumbai was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

On work front, Kangana recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.