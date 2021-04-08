In Pics: Kangana Ranaut shows how to rock saree in summer as she sashays at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as she jetted off to Coimbatore.
The 'Panga' actress, who is often seen rocking traditional outfits with utmost panache, once again made heads turn with her airport ensemble.
For the look, Kangana opted for a bhandhani printed saree in the colour golden yellow. The actress set temperatures soaring as she decided to beat the heat by wearing a sleeveless blouse with a low cut back.
Adding summer essentials to her look, Kangana completed the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses, a tan handbag and white strappy sandals.
Check put the stunning pictures here:
Meanwhile on work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi.'
It tells the story of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, and traces her life from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician who would ultimately rule the state.
The trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.
The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.
Besides this, she will also be seen in the films 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas'.