In Pics: Kangana Ranaut shows how to rock saree in summer as she sashays at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as she jetted off to Coimbatore.

The 'Panga' actress, who is often seen rocking traditional outfits with utmost panache, once again made heads turn with her airport ensemble.

For the look, Kangana opted for a bhandhani printed saree in the colour golden yellow. The actress set temperatures soaring as she decided to beat the heat by wearing a sleeveless blouse with a low cut back.

Adding summer essentials to her look, Kangana completed the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses, a tan handbag and white strappy sandals.

Check put the stunning pictures here: