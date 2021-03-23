Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, arrived for the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic 'Thalaivi' in Mumbai.

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai
In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, arrived for the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic 'Thalaivi' in Mumbai.

The actress looked elegant draped in six yards of grace.

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai

Ranaut opted for a Banarasi saree in bright orange and golden borders.

She completed her look with a choker necklace and chunky golden jhumkas.

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai

The actress added gold bangles, an orange bindi and styled her hair with white jasmine flowers.

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in six yards of grace as she arrives for 'Thalaivi' trailer launch in Mumbai

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A L Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.

The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.

Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in