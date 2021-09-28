e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:47 PM IST

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut, Kabir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other b-town celebs captured by paparazzi in Mumbai

On Tuesday evening, several stars including Kabir Khan and Ramesh Taurani attended the screenings of Sunny Kaushal's 'Shiddat'.
FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Kangana Ranaut, Kabir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other b-town celebs captured by paparazzi in Mumbai |

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who threw a bash for her friends on Monday evening, was spotted in the city with her mother Babita and sister Karisma.

'Thalaivii' actress Kangana Ranaut was seen at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off. She looked gorgeous in a white traditional ensemble.

On Tuesday evening, several stars including Kabir Khan and Ramesh Taurani attended the screenings of Sunny Kaushal's 'Shiddat'.

Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde and others were also spotted on Tuesday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:47 PM IST
