In Pics: Kangana goes hiking with family to celebrate Christmas 2020, learns to use Instagram filters

Actress Kangana Ranaut spent her Christmas this year by going on a hiking session with her sister-in-law and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.
The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a few pictures from her "wonderful" hiking experience.
While one picture sees Ranaut seated on a hilltop with a smile on her face, the other one sees her posing with her sister and sister-in-law.
Another picture captures Kangana enjoying with her little nephew seated on her lap.
"Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience," the 33-year-old actor wrote.
The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor also shared how her sister-in-law has been teaching her about Instagram filters. "P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them," she further wrote.
Ranaut on Friday extended Christmas greetings to "those who respect and accept all Indian festivals."
The 'Panga' actor took to Twitter to share three pictures, including one with her nephew Prithvi while posing along the Christmas tree.
"Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who do not do selective activism only around Hindu festivals," the caption of her post read.
Meanwhile, the actress also shared a slew of pictures from the Christmas celebrations and informed that her sister Rangoli Chandel made 'Gajar ka Halwa' for all and her sister-in-law Ritu visited her house for the first time.
"Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner," she tweeted.
Kangana is currently gearing up for ‘Thalaivi’, the upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil.
The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.
She has also been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.
