In Pics: Kangana goes hiking with family to celebrate Christmas 2020, learns to use Instagram filters

Actress Kangana Ranaut spent her Christmas this year by going on a hiking session with her sister-in-law and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a few pictures from her "wonderful" hiking experience.

While one picture sees Ranaut seated on a hilltop with a smile on her face, the other one sees her posing with her sister and sister-in-law.

Another picture captures Kangana enjoying with her little nephew seated on her lap.

"Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor also shared how her sister-in-law has been teaching her about Instagram filters. "P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them," she further wrote.