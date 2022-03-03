In Pics: Kajol and Kareena Kapoor’s impromptu reunion will remind you of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Bollywood actors Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at Mehboob studios on Thursday morning.

Both Bebo and Kajol were photographed hugging each other, reminding of their iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', where the two essayed the role of sisters.

The duo even twinned in white shirt and black pants.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

It's been more than 20 years since the release of the Karan Johar directorial and Kareena-Kajol have never shared screen space since.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jaya Bachchan. This was his second directorial after the romantic drama "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), and continued Johar's blockbuster run at the box office.

Meanwhile on work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' with Aamir Khan. The much-awaited film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

It is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Aamir in 'Secret Superstar' (2017).

On the other hand, Kajol will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Salaam Venky. The film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'Salaam Venky' tells a tale of an exemplary mother named Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:52 AM IST