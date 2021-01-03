In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu dish out major couple goals as they enjoy New Year's gateway in Manali

Actress Kajal Aggarwali, who's currently vacationing in Manali with her husband Gauatm Kitchlu, has treated her fans with adorable pictures from their New year's vacation.
In Kajal's recent Instagram post, the newly-wed couple is seen clad in warm winter outfits as they dish out major couple goals on social media. While Kajal is seen rocking a pink polo neck t-shirt and maxi dress, Gautam is sporting a pair of grey formal pants with white shirt. He's layered it with a navy blue and a muffler.
Here are a few other pictures from their New Year's gateway:
On Friday, Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable picture with her husband and penned a note 'reflecting on the year gone by.'
Her gratitude list included trying the knot with the love of her life.
"Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’
cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!" she wrote.
Aggarwal, known for movies such as 'Singham', 'Magadheera', 'Special 26' and 'Thuppakki', married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30.
Before this, the couple was honeymooning at a resort in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)