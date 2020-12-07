In Pics: Just married Sana Khan, Anas Sayed share glimpses of their Kashmir honeymoon

Former TV and film actress Sana Khan, who recently tied the knot with Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony, has flown to Kashmir for her honeymoon.
The 'Bigg Boss 6' fame has been sharing glimpses of her honeymoon with her fans on the photo-sharing app. In the pictures, shared by Sana on her Instagram story, she's seen wearing a hijab - a veil worn by Muslim women.
Check out the pictures here:
A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, TV and film actor Sana Khan revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 20.
After making her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. She also participated in reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss' (season six) and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6'.
In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her 'creator'.
According to her updated Instagram profile, Khan has changed her name to Saiyed Sana Khan.
