In Pics: John Abraham receives a sweet surprise from fans on birthday

'Pagalpanti' actor John Abraham is celebrating his birthday today and decided to greet his fans who gathered outside his office in Mumbai.

The actor who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti' was also seen in 'RAW' playing multiple avatars in the role of a spy. It came after the success scored by his films “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and “Satyameva Jayate”. Riding high on the patriotism formula has clicked for John Abraham lately and he has been proving with every film that he's upping his game.

The handsome hunk's superfans decided to surprise the 'RAW' actor outside his office in Mumbai and John happily greeted them.