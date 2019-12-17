In Pics: John Abraham receives a sweet surprise from fans on birthday

'Pagalpanti' actor John Abraham is celebrating his birthday today and decided to greet his fans who gathered outside his office in Mumbai.
The actor who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti' was also seen in 'RAW' playing multiple avatars in the role of a spy. It came after the success scored by his films “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and “Satyameva Jayate”. Riding high on the patriotism formula has clicked for John Abraham lately and he has been proving with every film that he's upping his game.
The handsome hunk's superfans decided to surprise the 'RAW' actor outside his office in Mumbai and John happily greeted them.
On the work front, John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year, too. His upcoming thriller "Attack" has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.
This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his "Satyameva Jayate" opened on August 15, and this year he released "Batla House" on that day.
"Attack" is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.
Apart from that, John will also be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 opposite Divya Kumar Khosla. It will release on 2nd Oct 2020.
