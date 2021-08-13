In Pics: Jeh Ali Khan makes his first appearance as Kareena and Saif arrive at Randhir Kapoor's Mumbai residence

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second son Jeh, who was born in February this year, was captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai, on Friday.

Kareena, Saif and Jeh were clicked by the shutterbugs as they arrived at Bebo's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's new residence in Bandra.

The baby was seen in his father's arms, wearing a blue outfit. They were accompanied by nannies.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor, who tied the knot with Saif in October 2012, welcomed her first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.

The couple recently made headlines for the name of their second child. They were attacked by trolls after reports claimed that she has named her second son 'Jehangir', which is also the name of a Mughal emperor.

Those circulating the information that Kareena and Saif's second child is named Jehangir quoted from Kareena's just-released book, 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manuel for Moms-to-be' (Juggernaut), where she's said to have captioned Jeh's pictures as 'Jehangir'.

Meanwhile, actress Karisma Kaporor, her mother Babita and Kunal Kapoor were also spotted at Randhir's house on Friday.

On the film front, Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav' has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.

Meanwhile, Karisma made her comeback with 'Mentalhood' last year.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 03:04 PM IST