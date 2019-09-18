Bollywood

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and other B-towners clicked across Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Paparazzi snapped our very favourite b town stars around the city.

Paparazzi snapped our very favourite b town stars around the city. From Pilate classes, airport diaries and Gym looks, paps clicked the best snaps for fans to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities. Today paparazzi spotted Janhvi Kapoor's new Pilate look to Taimur's airport shenanigans.

Taimur with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at airport
Janhvi Kapoor at Pilates
Hrithik roshan snapped in the city
Rajkummar rao Mouni Roy at trailer launch of 'Made in China'
Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport
Rapper Yo yo Honey Singh back in Mumbai
Sohail Khan Riteish Deshmukh at Mumbai airport
Shivalika Oberoi on her way to gym
Photos by Viral Bhayani

