In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, Rashmika Mandanna and others spotted at Mumbai airport

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently returned to Mumbai from her Maldives vacation, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday as she jetted off to an unknown location.

Superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita were also spotted at the airport. The couple flew to Kolkata on Monday.

South star Rashmika Mandanna, who is shooting for her upcoming movie with Amitabh Bachchan, arrived in Mumbai this morning.

Check out the pictures here:

Janhvi Kapoor
Rashmika Madan
Govinda with wife Sunita
Tamannaah Bhatia at Maddock office
Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan
Sophie Chaudhary
Krystle Dsouza
