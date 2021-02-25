In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her sexy back in a shimmery sequinned top during 'Roohi' promotions

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stepped out to promote her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ alongside co-star Varun Sharma.
The 23-year-old was photographed arriving at the promotions venue donning an outfit that left many jaw dropped.
Janhvi flaunted her toned back in a shimmery sequinned backless top with straps and hot pink trousers that exuded a retro vibe.
She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and transparent heels. Check out the pictures below.
'Roohi' follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura (Rao) and Kattanni (Sharma), as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi (Kapoor), in a jungle. They are not alone though as a scary ghost also tags along. Directed by Hardik Mehta, it is set for a theatrical release on March 11.
Janhvi will next feature in 'Good Luck Jerry', which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
She will also be seen in 'Dostana 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.