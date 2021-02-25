In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her sexy back in a shimmery sequinned top during 'Roohi' promotions

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stepped out to promote her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ alongside co-star Varun Sharma.

The 23-year-old was photographed arriving at the promotions venue donning an outfit that left many jaw dropped.

Janhvi flaunted her toned back in a shimmery sequinned backless top with straps and hot pink trousers that exuded a retro vibe.

She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and transparent heels. Check out the pictures below.