In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her 'f**k COVID' mask as she arrives in Mumbai

Scores of B-town celebs have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past couple of days. These include Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

On work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy "Roohi", opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for her upcoming movie "Good Luck Jerry".

The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy "Kolamavu Kokila", which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.

Janhvi had started filming for "Good Luck Jerry" in January this year.

The same month, the movie's shooting was disrupted for a brief period twice in Punjab's Patiala district and Fatehgarh Sahib district after a group of farmers demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Presented by Subaskaran and Rai," Good Luck Jerry" is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film "Dostana 2".