In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes glamour in black thigh-high slit dress worth Rs 1.2 lakh

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has stepped up her glam game with recent outings amid promotions of her upcoming film ‘Roohi’.

The star kid, who seconds as a Pilates girl, recently dropped sizzling pictures on Instagram that set the photo blogging site ablaze.

Janhvi exuded panache as she donned an embellished cady gown with a thigh-high slit and spaghetti sleeves by UK-based designer David Koma.

With scintillating crystals embroidered to the bust, this party number costs a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh.

