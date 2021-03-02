In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes glamour in black thigh-high slit dress worth Rs 1.2 lakh

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has stepped up her glam game with recent outings amid promotions of her upcoming film ‘Roohi’.
The star kid, who seconds as a Pilates girl, recently dropped sizzling pictures on Instagram that set the photo blogging site ablaze.
Janhvi exuded panache as she donned an embellished cady gown with a thigh-high slit and spaghetti sleeves by UK-based designer David Koma.
With scintillating crystals embroidered to the bust, this party number costs a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh.
Check out the pictures below.
‘Roohi’ follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura (Rao) and Kattanni (Sharma), as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi (Kapoor) in a jungle. They are not alone though, as a scary ghost also tags along. Directed by Hardik Mehta, it is set for a theatrical release on March 11.
Kapoor will next feature in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.
She will also be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.
