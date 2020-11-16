In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Alaya F and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

On Monday, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha and Alaya F were captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai.
'Dhadak' actress Janhvi was seen wearing a casual attire as she stepped out in town. She paired olive green cargo pants with a beige t-shirt and a pair of chunky sneakers. A black face mask and Off-White bag completed her ensemble.
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who made her debut with Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' was spotted in Andheri while leaving her dance class.
Meanwhile, 'Mirzapur 2' actor Ali Fazal was spotted at Foodhall, Khar, with his girlfriend Richa Chadha.
Kriti Kharbanda, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi were among the other stars who were spotted on Monday.
Check out the pics here:
