In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Alaya F and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

On Monday, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha and Alaya F were captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

'Dhadak' actress Janhvi was seen wearing a casual attire as she stepped out in town. She paired olive green cargo pants with a beige t-shirt and a pair of chunky sneakers. A black face mask and Off-White bag completed her ensemble.