In Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez sashays at Mumbai airport in figure-hugging Fendi dress; Janhvi Kapoor opts for thigh-high slit lilac dress

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who will seen be in Saif Ali Khan's horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who will seen be in Saif Ali Khan's horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

The 'Kick' actress made heads turn at the airport as she sashayed in a figure-hugging bodycon dress by Fendi. She paired the dress with a tan handbag and black heels.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor raised the eyebrows of fashion police by donning a lilac wrap dress that had a thigh-high skit. She paired the dress with a checkered bag and black sneakers.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Arbaaz Khan, Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora and Genelia Deshmukh were among the others spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

Check out the pictures here:

