In Pics: Ismail Darbar, Nigaar Khan, Sandeep Ssingh and others attend Gauahar Khan's Mehendi ceremony

Earlier this week, Gauahar and Zaid kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with the Chiksa (also known as Haldi) ceremony.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony, in which the lovebirds are seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits.

For Gauahar Khan, her Happily Ever After with Zaid Darbar started during lockdown, and the actress had shared a glimpse of their love story in an animated video.

The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.

Khan had revealed that she always wanted a winter wedding because it is her favourite season.

The actress shared she loves to spend time with her family in Delhi during winter.

"Winter!! My fave season is here ... yay ( BTW always wanted a winter wedding ) special love for sweaters ... what's your fave part about winters ?? Mine is the time I spend with my fam in Delhi!"

Gauahar is all set to get married to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid on December 25.