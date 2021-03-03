In Pics: Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a rare appearance at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter's wedding

While Ibrahim has been away from the spotlight, fans often catch his glimpse in pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Sara Ali Khan. Besides that he is also photographed by the paparazzi while enjoying a game of cricket, just like his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ibrahim was born to Saif and actress Amrita Singh on March 5, 2001.

While fans are excited to see Ibrahim on the big screen, Saif said that he's unsure if he will launch him. However, he mentioned that his boy is sport and likes the idea of being in movies than pursuing an academic job.

When asked what advice would he give Ibrahim, the actor said, "It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully."