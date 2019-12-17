In pics: Ibrahim Ali Khan is an exact copy of grandfather Tiger Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently spotted in Juhu playing cricket and he's reminding us of his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi.
Tiger Pataudi, one of 'India's greatest cricket captains' was also the best fielder in the world. These pictures of Ibrahim are reminding us of his grandfather.
On Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio podcast 'What Women Want', Sharmila Tagore was asked about her grandchildren. The veteran actress had also pointed out the same. Speaking about the apple of her eyes, she said, "Ibrahim is the only one who really looks like a Pataudi... he is kind of tall and he likes cricket, so yes, I think I am very happy."
We completely agree with Sharmila and after looking at the pics, we're sure you will too!
Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photoshoot for Hello Magazine left everyone awe-struck of the sibling’s duo. Making a mark in the industry with just two films, Sara Ali Khan is one of the best new-age actresses there is.
While Sara is slaying it in the industry with two more films lined up, we can’t wait for Ibrahim’s debut.
