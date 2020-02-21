In Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan offer prayers to Lord Shiva with family on Maha Shivratri

As devotees of Lord Shiva assemble at temples on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also offered prayers to the Mahadev along with his entire family.
The Roshan family came together at a temple in Panvel and performed puja. Apart from Hrithik, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also present with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the actor’s parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, along with sister Sunaina Roshan.
Check out the pictures below.
Hrithik, who shares a close bond with his dad, opened up recently on working together in blockbusters "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Krrish" and "Krrish 3" as director and actor.
"People often ask, 'you work with different directors'. My father said that 'you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance'. My responsibility lies till choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik.
Is there a dream role? "There is no favourite dream role in my life. My favourite is what I do," he replied.
On his "closest character", he said: "My life has two characters each on two ends that are closest -- 'Super 30' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' on one end and 'War' and 'Dhoom 2' at the other end."
