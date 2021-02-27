In Pics: Hrithik Roshan reaches Mumbai crime branch to record statement in fake email ID case against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner after he was summoned by Crime Branch to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to actress Kangana Ranaut.
Hrithik's complaint in 2016 alleged that someone was impersonating him and was emailing actor Kangana from a bogus email ID in his name.
The complaint followed a spat between the two.
A case under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown person at Cyber Police Station.
Kangana on Friday, took to her Twitter handle to react to a news report about Roshan appearing before Mumbai's Crime Branch.
"Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala..." she tweeted.
(The world has made progress by leaps and bounds, but my silly ex is still on the same bend of the road where time will never again visit).
In December last year, Hrithik's lawyer had approached the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the pending probe, after which it was transferred to the Crime Branch's CIU, the official informed.
Roshan had accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut's statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id. However, Ranaut has denied sending emails to Roshan.
In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex. Roshan had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut. The two actors had worked together in the films 'Kites' (2010) and 'Krrish 3' (2013).
