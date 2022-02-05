In Pics: Hrithik Roshan, 48, spotted with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, 32, post dinner date

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who parted ways with his wife Sussanne Khan in 2014 was recently spotted with rumoured girlfriend and actress Saba Azad post dinner date on Friday night.

In pictures taken by the paparazzi, Hrithik can be seen escorting Saba inside his car and also shielding her from the shutterbugs.

Hrithik wore a white vest layered with flannel and beige trousers, while Saba wore printed full-sleeves top with jeans.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000 and parted ways after 14 years of marriage. The two are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

While Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, Hrithik is not shying away to show that he too has found someone special.

Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

The project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saba featured in the web series 'Rocket Boys' that stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers.

Saba essays the role of Dr Bhabha's love interest Parvana Irani.

'Rocket Boys' revolves around the lives of these two nuclear physicists, and follows their journey as they set out to create the Indian space programme.

The series, which also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles, has been directed by Abhay Pannu.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:59 AM IST