In Pics: Hours after his mother's last rites, Akshay Kumar arrives at Aanand L Rai's mom's funeral

Hours after his mother Aruna Bhatia's last rites, actor Akshay Kumar arrived at the funeral of filmmaker Aanand L Rai's mother, on Wednesday. Akshay was captured by the paparazzi at the crematorium.

Actress Huma Qureshi was also present at the crematorium. She was seen offering condolences to Rai.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, died on Wednesday morning.

Kumar shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter.

In an emotional post, Kumar said his mother "was my core".

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world," the actor said.

"I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he added.

The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming film 'Cinderella'-- returned to Mumbai from London on Monday to be with his ailing mother.

The last rites of Kumar's mother were held today afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty, and Ramesh Taurani, attended the funeral.

Many fans and Kumar's industry colleagues took to social media to express their deepest condolences to the departed soul.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:11 PM IST