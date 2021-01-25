In Pics: Heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump while doing yoga

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy.
The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture doing yoga in the post.
"A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm," she captioned the post.
She captioned the second post as, “Current Mood: Stretched to the max!”
Besides that, Kareena is all set to pen her first book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy and will come out this year.
Kareena made the announcement on her son Taimur's birthday. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.
Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.
She is currently expecting her second baby with Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.
Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.
With inputs from IANS
